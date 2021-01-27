12 states with the most rural hospitals at risk of closure

Across the U.S., more than 800 hospitals — 40 percent of all rural hospitals in the country — are either at immediate or high risk of closure, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

More than 500 rural hospitals in the U.S. were at immediate risk of closure before the COVID-19 pandemic because of financial losses and lack of reserves to maintain operations. The hospitals identified as being at immediate risk of closure had a cumulative negative total margin over the most recent three-year period, and their financial situation has likely deteriorated because of the pandemic.

The more than 300 hospitals at high risk closure either have low financial reserves or high dependence on nonpatient service revenues such as local taxes or state subsidies, according to the report.

Here are the 12 states where more than 50 percent of the rural hospitals are at risk of closing, according to the CHQPR report:

Connecticut

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 3 (100 percent)

Kansas

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 76 (72 percent)

Hawaii

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 8 (67 percent)

Alabama

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 30 (63 percent)

Mississippi

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 41 (62 percent)

Arkansas

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 29 (60 percent)

New York

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 30 (59 percent)

Tennessee

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 30 (59 percent)

Oklahoma

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 41 (56 percent)

Texas

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 82 (56 percent)

Missouri

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 31 (54 percent)

Louisiana

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 26 (53 percent)

