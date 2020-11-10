10 states with the most for-profit hospitals

More than 50 percent of the community hospitals in Texas, Nevada and Florida are for-profit, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Kaiser Family Foundation draws its data from the 2018 AHA Annual Survey of Hospitals. The American Hospital Association defines community hospitals as "all nonfederal, short-term general, and special hospitals whose facilities and services are available to the public."

Nearly a quarter of community hospitals in the U.S. were classified as for-profit in 2018, while more than 56 percent were nonprofit and nearly 19 percent were controlled by a state, county or city government.

Here are the states with the most for-profit community hospitals as of 2018, the latest year from which data is available:

1. Texas — 53.2 percent

2. Nevada — 52.3 percent

3. Florida — 52.1 percent

4. New Mexico — 43.9 percent

5. Arizona — 43.4 percent

6. Louisiana — 41.8 percent

7. Tennessee — 39.1 percent

8. Oklahoma — 38.4 percent

9. South Carolina — 36.2 percent

10. Utah — 35.2 percent

