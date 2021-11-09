The Lown Institute released a new analysis that studied data from more than 3,000 hospitals and identified potentially $8 billion in Medicare savings.

The study looked at Medicare patients hospitalized from 2016-2018 and tracked how much Medicare was charged compared to how many patients died 30 and 90 days from admission, according to a Nov. 9 news release emailed to Becker's.

Hospitals with average 30-day mortality rates had costs ranging from $9,000 to $27,000 per patient. The analysis found that if all hospitals performed at the same level as the most cost-efficient hospitals, $8 billion in Medicare would be saved each year.

"If we want to keep costs low for the Medicare program and provide quality care for the 60 million Americans who depend on it, hospitals must be as efficient as possible," said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. "The best hospitals prove that you can save Medicare dollars and deliver great patient outcomes at the same time."

Here are the 10 most cost-efficient hospitals in America, according to the report: