10 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking philanthropy leaders in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Baptist Health System (Lexington, Ky.) seeks a philanthropy development officer.

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia seeks an executive director of donor relations and stewardship.

3. Dana Farber Cancer Institute (Boston) seeks an assistant vice president for principal and major gifts.

4. Holy Cross Health (Silverspring, Md.) seeks a chief philanthropy development officer.

5. HSHS St. Vincent Hospital (Green Bay, Wis.) seeks a philanthropy director.

6. Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine) seeks a philanthropy director.

7. Phoenix Children's Hospital seeks a donor experience officer.

8. SCL Health System (Broomfield, Colo.) seeks a director of major gifts.

9. Swedish Health Services (Seattle) seeks an assistant philanthropy officer.

10. Trinity Health of New England (Hartford, Conn.) seeks a major gifts and planned giving director.

