10 hospitals hiring RCM leaders
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking revenue cycle leaders during the past few weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center seeks a director of revenue cycle management.
2. Bozeman (Mont.) Deaconess Hospital seeks a patient financial services electronic data interface and chargemaster coordinator.
3. Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Medical Center seeks a health information management document imaging technician.
4. Hunterdon Healthcare System in Flemington, N.J., seeks a leader to oversee billing and follow-up activities.
5. Hawaii Pacific Health in Honolulu seeks a director of hospital revenue cycle operations.
6. Lake Butler (Fla.) Hospital seeks a director of revenue cycle management.
7. Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass., seeks a director of case management.
8. Springfield (Vt.) Medical Care Systems seeks a director of revenue cycle.
9. Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, Ill., seeks a director of revenue integrity.
10. Methodist Health System in Dallas seeks a director of Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.
