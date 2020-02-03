10 hospitals hiring RCM leaders

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking revenue cycle leaders during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center seeks a director of revenue cycle management.

2. Bozeman (Mont.) Deaconess Hospital seeks a patient financial services electronic data interface and chargemaster coordinator.

3. Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Medical Center seeks a health information management document imaging technician.

4. Hunterdon Healthcare System in Flemington, N.J., seeks a leader to oversee billing and follow-up activities.

5. Hawaii Pacific Health in Honolulu seeks a director of hospital revenue cycle operations.

6. Lake Butler (Fla.) Hospital seeks a director of revenue cycle management.

7. Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass., seeks a director of case management.

8. Springfield (Vt.) Medical Care Systems seeks a director of revenue cycle.

9. Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, Ill., seeks a director of revenue integrity.

10. Methodist Health System in Dallas seeks a director of Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.



