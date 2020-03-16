10 hospitals hiring RCM leaders

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking revenue cycle leaders during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore seeks a patient service coordinator.

2. South Shore Health in Weymouth, Mass., seeks a billing coordinator.

3. East Adams Rural Healthcare in Ritzville, Wash., seeks a revenue cycle manager.

4. Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont., seeks a revenue cycle manager.

5. Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa, seeks a revenue cycle manager.

6. Houston Methodist seeks a patient services representative for cardiology.

7. New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., seeks a coding specialist.

8. Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles seeks a revenue cycle client service manager.

9. Bath Community Hospital in Hot Springs, Va., seeks a revenue integrity analyst.

10. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas seeks a patient financial services representative.



