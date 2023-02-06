10 health systems and their debt levels

A number of healthcare and hospital systems detailed their levels of debt when reporting financial results in January. Here is a summary of some of those systems that also includes debt totals calculated by ratings agencies:

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has debt totaling $866.6 million, according to Fitch Ratings when it assigned an "AA" rating to new bonds for the system Jan. 30.

Providence, R.I.-based Care New England said it had long-term debt of $142.3 million as of Dec. 31 when it reported a more than $111 million loss for fiscal 2022 on Jan. 30.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported total debt of $38.1 billion as of Dec. 31 when it detailed its fourth-quarter and full-year results Jan. 27.

NYU Langone reported long-term debt of approximately $3.2 billion as of Aug. 31, 2022. The New York City-based system posted net operating income of $619.1 million Jan. 26.

Houston-based Harris Health System, one of the 10 largest hospital districts in the country, has $314 million in long-term debt, Fitch ratings said Jan. 24 on assigning an "AA" credit rating.

Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health recorded long-term debt of $522.4 million when it reported a $178 million loss in fiscal 2022 on Jan. 23.

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health has adjusted debt totaling $1.49 billion, Fitch Ratings said when it downgraded the Wisconsin health system Jan. 18 to "BBB+." Marshfield has signed an agreement to potentially merge with Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health.

Orlando (Fla.) Health has total outstanding debt of $2.3 billion, Fitch Ratings said Jan. 18 when assigning the system an upgraded "AA-" rating.

Long-term debt at Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care totaled $826.7 million at the end of fiscal 2022 compared with $850 million in 2021, the company said Jan. 12 when reporting its audited results.