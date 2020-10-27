10 cities with the most people in financial distress amid COVID-19

Las Vegas is the city with most people in financial distress during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the cities with the most people in financial distress, analysts compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across nine key metrics, ranging from share of people with accounts in distress to number of bankruptcy filings. Access more information about the methodology here.

Below are the 10 cities with the most people in financial distress, according to the analysis.

1. Las Vegas

2. Chicago

3. Houston

4. San Antonio

5. Dallas

6. Phoenix

7. Los Angeles

8. Austin, Texas

9. Miami

10. Fort Worth, Texas



