10 best RCM tools, ranked by KLAS

KLAS Research, a healthcare IT data and insights company, named its "Best in KLAS" revenue cycle management tools for 2021.

For its annual rankings, KLAS Research compiles insights from workers at more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics about their software and product preferences.

Here are 10 RCM tools that achieved "Best in KLAS" recognition for 2021.



Editor's note: This is not a complete list. To access the full list, click here.

1. Enterprise Resource Planning

Workday HCM, Financial Management, Supply Chain Management

2. Patient Access

AccuReg Software AccuReg Patient Access

3. Revenue Cycle — Chargemaster Management

VitalWare VitalCDM

4. Revenue Integrity/Underpayment Services

Cloudmed (Triage)

5. Revenue Cycle — Claims Management

Quadax Xpeditor

6. Revenue Cycle Outsourcing

Ensemble Health Partners

7. Patient Accounting & Patient Management (large hospital)

Epic Resolute Hospital Billing

8. Patient Accounting & Patient Management (community hospital)

Meditech Expanse Patient Accounting

9. Patient Financial Engagement Platforms

Patientco Patient Financial Experience

10. Complex Claims Services

Revecore

