MUSC opens $389M Charleston children's hospital

The Medical University of South Carolina opened its $389 million children's hospital to patients Feb. 22, according to the Post and Courier.

The 650,000-square-foot, 10-story Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, S.C., features an 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, 36 mother-baby rooms and 17 labor and delivery rooms.

The hospital also has a floor dedicated to caring for pediatric cancer patients and another dedicated to the care of children with heart problems.

Together, the new children's hospital has 250 licensed beds.

MUSC, which is headquartered in Charleston, broke ground on the children's hospital in August 2016.

The opening was originally scheduled for October 2019, but a series of construction issues delayed the project.

Read the full report here.

