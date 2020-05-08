Dell Children's to invest $700 million in new hospital, expansion

Austin, Texas-based Dell Children's Medical Center plans to invest $700 million in the next three years to expand in the state, according to The Austin Business Journal.

The medical center, part of the Ascension Seton network, said it plans to build a $191 million children's hospital and $113 million specialty care facility and expand its existing hospital.

The new pediatric hospital, which will be in North Austin, will be about 131,000 square feet, with 36 beds, two operating rooms and emergency services. It is expected to open in 2022.

The existing hospital will add a four-story tower with 72 beds. The tower will complement the specialty care pavilion already under construction.

Dell Children's also will build three parking garages, which will add 2,600 parking spaces.

More articles on facilities management:

Shuttered 157-bed San Francisco hospital may reopen

Massachusetts plans to convert long-term care hospitals into COVID-19 facilities

The race to boost hospital bed capacity: Updates from 5 states

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.