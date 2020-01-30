Atrium Health breaks ground on 8-story medical tower in North Carolina

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health broke ground this week on its eight-story medical tower on its Pineville hospital campus, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The 236,000-square-foot tower will house 38 new acute care beds and relocated beds from older units in the existing facility, bringing the hospital's total to 288 beds.



The tower is expected to be completed in 2021.

Atrium Health Pineville is in Charlotte.

