Where Judy Faulkner, Larry Ellison rank on Forbes 2023 billionaires list

Two EHR vendor leaders made Forbes' 2023 billionaires list.

Larry Ellison, chair, chief technology officer and co-founder of Cerner parent company Oracle, ranked fourth with a net worth of $107 billion, according to the April 4 report. Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Epic, came in at No. 325 with a net worth of $7.1 billion.

Both of their net worths increased since Forbes released its rankings of the 400 richest Americans in September. Mr. Ellison, 78, gained $6 billion, while Ms. Faulkner, 79, had an increase of $400 million.