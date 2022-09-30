EHR vendor leaders rank among 400 richest Americans

Two leaders of EHR vendor companies appeared on the recent Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans.

Larry Ellison, chair, chief technology officer and co-founder of Oracle, owns about 35 percent of the software giant, which bought EHR vendor Cerner in June. He ranks fourth on the list released Sept. 27, with a net worth of $101 billion.

Judy Faulkner, the founder and CEO of EHR vendor Epic, ranked 128th on the list, with a $6.7 billion net worth.

Epic and Oracle Cerner are the nation's No. 1 and No. 2 largest EHR vendors by hospital market share, respectively.