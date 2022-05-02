VA completes 3rd Cerner EHR launch

The Department of Veterans Affairs on April 30 launched a new Cerner EHR at the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System in Columbus.

The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System's go-live includes its clinics in Grove City, Marion, Newark and Zanesville.

The implementation is part of the VA's $16.1 billion effort, in partnership with Cerner, to modernize its EHR systems by replacing its more than 30-year-old software system. This marks the VA's third completed EHR rollout.

In October 2020, the VA completed its first phase of Cerner EHR implementation, going live with new systems at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., and West Consolidated Patient Account Center in Las Vegas. The second phase was completed in March at Walla Walla, Wash.-based Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.

On March 17, the VA inspector general released three reports highlighting serious safety concerns about the system's EHR modernization effort. The reports focus on the rollout in Spokane, which produced a plethora of challenges, including mediation management issues, care coordination concerns and ticket process issues.

On April 26, VA officials, Cerner executives and a representative from the Office of Inspector General testified before a House VA subcommittee regarding the problems surrounding the EHR rollout.

The next two deployments are scheduled for June 11 at the Roseburg (Ore.) VA Health Care System and VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics in White City.