VA, Cerner to testify about problems regarding its EHR rollout

Cerner and the Department of Veterans Affairs will testify before a House VA subcommittee regarding the problems surrounding its EHR rollout, The Spokesman-Review reported April 25.

VA officials, Cerner executives and a representative from the Office of Inspector General will testify April 26, on problems with the Cerner system identified in Spokane and other VA medical sites.

The $16.1 billion EHR implementation has had difficulties that have raised questions regarding its safety.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., urged the Department of Veterans Affairs and Cerner leaders to immediately remedy issues between Cerner's EHR system and its retail pharmacy software that he blamed for "sapping productivity," of VA staff and putting veterans at risk.

On March 17, the inspector general released three reports criticizing the rollout of the Cerner EHR and highlighting serious safety concerns.

This report came after a software glitch took down computers at the VA medical center and its associated clinics March 3, forcing them to halt operations.

On March 21, the VA and Cerner said they would execute a "full root cause analysis" and establish an action plan to prevent further outages of the Cerner EHR system.