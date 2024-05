The 15 health system leaders governing Epic's research network

The chief research information officer of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is one of the newest governing council members for Epic's Cosmos research network.

Daniella Meeker, PhD, was appointed to the council April 30. The Epic Cosmos database offers researchers health data on 246 million patients spanning 263,840 hospital beds and 32,998 clinics.

Here are the 15 clinical and research leaders who comprise the Epic Cosmos Governing Council:

— Selina Chen, MD, Head of Clinical Data and Analytics, Hawai'i Pacific Health (Honolulu)

— Jessica Davila, PhD, Assistant Dean of Research Informatics and Data Integration, Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)

— Richelle deMayo, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, Connecticut Children's (Hartford)

— Vikrant Deshmukh, PhD, Director of Data Science Services, University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

— David Dorr, MD, Chief Research Information Officer, Oregon Health & Science University (Portland)

— Paul Fu Jr., MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.)

— Patrick Guffey, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

— David Kaelber, MD, PhD, Chief Health Informatics Officer, MetroHealth System (Cleveland)

— Daniel Kortsch, MD, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer, Denver Health

— Aimee Liou, MD, Pediatric Cardiologist and Physician Informaticist, Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

— John Long, Vice President of Enterprise Analytics, UW Health (Madison, Wis.)

— Daniella Meeker, PhD, Chief Research Information Officer, Yale New Haven Health and Yale School of Medicine

— Danielle Mowery, PhD, Chief Research Information Officer, Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

— Nigam Shah, MD, PhD, Chief Data Scientist, Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

— Umberto Tachinardi, MD, Chief Health Digital Officer, UC Health (Cincinnati)