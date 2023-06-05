State Department looks to get new EHR on heels of Northwell partnership

After partnering with New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health to provide telehealth services for its diplomats, the U.S. State Department is now looking to install a new EHR system, Washington Technology reported June 2.

The State Department's Bureau of Medical Services prefers to host the new EHR system on an Amazon Web Services environment, but it is not a requirement.

The diplomatic corps is looking for a system that will replace a paper-based system and includes a provider portal, document uploading and reporting functions.

The Bureau of Medical Services provides care to 75,000 government employees and their families and has a network of 400 providers.