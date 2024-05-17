Scammers send fake MyChart messages

Scammers have been trying to trick patients into giving up personal information by sending fake MyChart messages.

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is the latest system to warn of the scam.

"Unfortunately, it has become more common for scammers to send phony messages that may seem like they are from MyChart or another patient portal," MultiCare said in a May 15 statement. "These emails may sometimes have imitation branding, logos or color schemes that make it appear they are from a trusted organization like MultiCare."

The health system advised patients that if a message appears suspicious — including misspellings, unfamiliar email addresses, or branding that seems "off" — "trust your instincts." People can also call the MyChart customer service number or log into their MyChart app to view their messages.

Patients have to opt in to receive MyChart messages, texts and emails, the health system said. MultiCare also plans to launch "short codes," or abbreviated numbers where texts come from, June 1.