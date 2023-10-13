Patients of closed Kansas hospital struggle to get medical records

Patients of Herington (Kan.) Hospital have reported trouble getting access to their medical records after the hospital abruptly announced its closure on Oct. 9, NBC affiliate KSNW reported Oct. 12.

Herington (Kan.) Hospital, a 25-bed critical access facility, closed due to financial struggles and consistently low patient volumes, according to leadership.

The hospital said the facility would remain open through the remainder of the week for patients to retrieve medical records, but one patient told the publication he could not get access.

"I went up to the door Thursday, and on the door it says 'hospital closed,'" David Stover, a patient at the hospital, told the news outlet.

According to Mr. Stover, a phone number was posted on the window, but when he called, no one answered.

Becker's reached out to Herington Hospital for comment and will update the story if more information becomes available.