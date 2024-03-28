Oracle Health in the last 30 days

Oracle Health, which ranks No. 2 in U.S. hospital EHR market share, had a busy March. Here are seven headlines from the company formerly known as Cerner.

1. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Office of Inspector General said March 21 that the VA's Oracle Health EHR has had scheduling errors and pharmacy-related coding problems, which have led to patient safety incidents.

2. Little Rock-based Arkansas Heart Hospital said March 13 it is expanding its Oracle Health EHR and patient accounting platform across its two hospitals and network of ambulatory clinics.

3. "Oracle Health is not just an EHR company," general manager Seema Verma said March 12 at the HIMSS 2024 conference in Orlando, Fla., noting that the vendor also provides healthcare data intelligence, a clinical documentation tool and "military-grade" cybersecurity.

4. Oracle Health added a generative artificial intelligence service to its suite of cloud applications, services and analytics capabilities March 12.

5. Oracle reported a 7% bump in total third-quarter revenue to $13.3 billion, but the former Cerner arm continues to challenge the software giant's bottom line, according to a March 11 earnings call.

6. An Oracle Health implementation in the Chicago area could be a "critical test" for the VA's EHR rollout, NextGov/FCW reported March 9.

7. In a bipartisan budget package, lawmakers asked for more than $1.3 billion for the VA's Oracle Health EHR, NextGov/FCW reported March 4.