Oracle expands relationship with United Medical

United Medical, a Bear, Del.-based multispecialty network of 225 healthcare providers, announced that it expanded its relationship with Oracle Health by another seven years.

The health network has a 20-year relationship with Oracle Health. Additionally, United Medical will expand its Oracle Health to new surgery centers and accountable care organizations within its network, according to an Oct. 16 Oracle Health news release.

With the integrated Oracle EHR across its network, United Medical will use a central patient portal and billing system.

"Our relationship with Oracle Health has allowed us to innovate and scale to new capabilities as demand for outpatient care is continuing to grow," United Medical President and CEO Kemal Erkan said. "This new strategic alignment will help create an easier path toward future growth opportunities as we ensure our practitioners have the latest and greatest technology to help improve their financial outcomes while remaining focused on top-tier patient care."