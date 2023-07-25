New $900M Essentia hospital integrates Epic with patient TVs

Patients at the new $900 million Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center will be able to access educational and interactive content in their room's television

The health system selected digital patient engagement company Sonifi Health to integrate with its Epic EHR and give patients access to information about the hospital and its clinicians from their TV. Patients can also watch condition-specific educational content and order meals through the program, according to a July 25 Sonifi Health news release.

The 18-floor hospital will open July 30.

"When patients have a simple, engaging way to learn about their care and what they need to do to heal, it can improve their health outcomes and overall satisfaction," Sonifi Health Nursing Executive Julie Westrick, RN, said in the news release. "With integrations that automate manual tasks, like assigning and charting education, the system also gives nurses more time to focus on what they do best: Caring for patients."