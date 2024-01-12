Missouri hospital restores EHR system after cybersecurity incident

Liberty (Mo.) Hospital has restored access to its EHR at its hospital and clinics after a cybersecurity incident disrupted the system.

In a Jan. 11 update on Liberty's site, the hospital said the majority of its capabilities have been fully restored and that their emergency department is no longer in divert status.

Digital functionality of equipment and applications has also been successfully restored.

The cyberattack, which occurred Dec. 19, forced Liberty to take its computer network offline and led to the hospital having to transfer 15 patients to other facilities.

Liberty said it is still investigating the scope of the incident.