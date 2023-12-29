Missouri hospital grapples with cybersecurity disruption

Liberty (Mo.) Hospital had its computer systems disrupted due to a cybersecurity incident.

On Dec. 19, the hospital was forced to take its computer network offline as it detected a disruption. The incident led to the hospital having to transfer 15 patients to other facilities.

According to Liberty, the hospital is verifying the details and scope of the incident, according to a Dec. 28 update on its website, adding that it does not have a timeline for recovery.

"We regret any inconvenience this event has caused our patients, community and staff," the update said. "We continue to make progress with bringing more systems and capabilities online. Our admissions, visits to the emergency department, surgeries and visits to primary and specialty care clinics are increasing daily."