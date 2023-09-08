Lifespan looks to purchase Epic for newly acquired primary group

Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan Health CFO Peter Markell said that the health system is working to get Coastal Medical, a practice it acquired, onto Epic, Providence Business Journal reported Sept. 8.

Lifespan acquired the 125-provider practice and ACO in 2021. The rest of Lifespan uses Epic and the health system is aiming to get Providence-based Coastal Medical onto Epic by the end of 2024.

Mr. Markell said that the health system is looking to "get much more efficient from a digital point of view." However, he also said that the health system is "probably a little behind the times on automation."