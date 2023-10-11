Indiana hospital offers MyChart 'fast pass'

Naomi Diaz -

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, based in Jasper, Ind., is offering a MyChart "fast pass" which allows patients to request to be placed on a digital wait list for an earlier appointment time. 

Patients scheduling an appointment online via Memorial MyChart can now select to be placed on a digital wait list, according to an Oct. 10 news release from Memorial. 

If an appointment becomes available, 10 patients receive a notification, based on scheduling priority and the amount of time they've spent waiting on the waitlist, with the first patient to accept the appointment getting the earlier slot.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars