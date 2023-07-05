How Ochsner is using Epic to fight malnutrition

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health is partnering with digital health company Junum to integrate its malnutrition clinical support tool within its Epic EHR.

The tool can help organize and deliver nutrition insights for clinicians directly within the EHR. Ochsner invested in Junum through the Healthcare Innovation Fund in 2019, according to a July 5 company news release.

Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 14.5 percent of Louisiana residents face food insecurity.

"Malnutrition is not always obvious to physicians or top of mind when it comes to care, so having decision support tools and supporting information is incredibly helpful," said Amanda Logue, MD, chief medical officer at Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General, in the release.