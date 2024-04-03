How Epic, Oracle customers are using EHR AI tools

Epic and Oracle Health have witnessed a surge in AI adoption among their clientele, an April 3 report from KLAS found.

KLAS interviewed healthcare professionals about their IT solutions and services from December 2022 to February 2024 and found that most of Epic's and Oracle Health's customers opt for the vendors' prebuilt AI models rather than investing in custom solutions.

For Epic customers, KLAS found that they traditionally focused on clinical applications but are now expanding their AI utilization to operations and finance.

The integration of AI into Epic's EHR workflows has gotten positive feedback from employees, according to those surveyed, as it facilitates improved clinical documentation, quality measures, patient outcomes and substance abuse prediction.

Additionally, Epic's support and enhanced documentation and training have eased implementation hurdles. But some customers expressed frustration over pricing models and data integration challenges.

For Oracle Health, customers had mixed reviews, with satisfaction levels correlating with perceived support quality.

While some customers report promising outcomes in clinical data utilization and readmission prevention, others expressed dissatisfaction with declining support from Oracle Health after it acquired Cerner.