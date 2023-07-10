How Epic conducts monthly staff meetings with 13,000 employees

Epic has a two-hour meeting with its 13,000 employees from across the globe on the third Monday of each month, founder and CEO Judy Faulkner wrote July 10.

The roughly 11,500 employees at the EHR vendor's Verona, Wis., headquarters attend in person, while the remainder log in virtually (unless it's nighttime where they're located), according to the blog post. To miss the meeting, staffers have to get written permission from their team lead, president and CEO.

"Several times I've been told by customers that they are jealous of our staff meetings and our ability to get everyone together," Ms. Faulkner wrote. "It plays an important part in disseminating information, helping people stay aligned and be 'in the know,' and maintaining a culture. What they are particularly envious of, they've told us, is that sometimes they overhear our staff saying it's their favorite day of the month."

Employees discuss projects they're working on and industry trends such as artificial intelligence and virtual care, according to the post. "In WWDWWD (Why We Do What We Do), staff share meaningful stories about how our software helped patients and sometimes how our software saved lives," Ms. Faulkner wrote. "New customers are introduced, new go-lives are celebrated, and we commemorate our milestone anniversaries — folks who have been with Epic for 10, 15, 20, 25 years, and beyond."

Company leaders also talk about their "Hills" — areas where it excels and is the only one on said "Hill," with "no unsupported superlatives allowed" — as well as their challenges, she wrote. There's also a grammar section: "Me and I. Who, whom, and that."

Ms. Faulkner wrote that Epic is running out of room, as its five-story, underground Deep Space auditorium only fits 11,400 people. But she noted: "no, we're not going to build an auditorium for 22,000."