How Epic, Cerner are supporting COVID-19 mass vaccination sites

Epic and Cerner, two of the largest EHR vendors in the U.S., have deployed several new tools and initiatives to help healthcare organizations manage their COVID-19 vaccination programs.

One hundred sites have tapped Epic's software for patient outreach, scheduling, mobile workflows and automatic reporting to public health authorities. Earlier this month, the Verona, Wis.-based EHR company said that its software is being used to administer about 500,000 vaccinations daily.

Epic plans to add up to 100 more vaccine administration sites to its client base within the next month.

Cerner has also ramped up its efforts with the opening of its vaccine administration clinic at its Kansas City, Mo.-based headquarters earlier this month. Four hundred of the company's associate volunteers work the clinic, which aims to vaccinate 4,500 individuals every other week.

Cerner launched its mass vaccination solution, which helps clinicians register patients and identify, administer and record vaccinations. This month, the company announced that 175 clients across 11 countries have installed the software tool.

