How an Indiana health system improved its Epic training performance

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health based its Epic EHR training on personalized tips and education practices to improve from the 59th to 98th percentile of Epic organizations for net EHR experience score.

The health system created a small centralized team to train clinicians on Epic. The team created multimedia content for nurses to learn Epic and provided one-on-one training to providers, according to an Aug. 14 Epic blog post.

The health system restructured the training after a 2017 KLAS survey found that clinicians thought it was ineffective.

The new training initiatives have led to a 25 percent boost in nurses who found the initial EHR training sufficient.