Epic's sepsis model less timely, study finds

EHR vendor Epic's sepsis prediction model was found to be more accurate than other models at higher threshold prediction, but was found to have missed a higher share of true cases and was less timely than other existing sepsis tools, an Aug. 25 study published in JAMA found.

Researchers assessed the validity and timeliness of Epic's sepsis model, the Sepsis Prediction Model, against existing sepsis prediction tools, Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, Sequential Organ Failure Assessment, and Sepsis-Related Organ Failure Assessment.

The study found that Epic's model was more accurate at the highest scoring thresholds when it was most confident that a patient had sepsis.

But the model missed a higher share of true cases and was less timely than the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome tool and the Sepsis-Related Organ Failure Assessment tool.

"It appears to predict sepsis long after the clinician has recognized possible sepsis and acted on that suspicion," the researchers wrote.

These findings are similar to that of a June 2021 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine that found that Epic's algorithm missed two-thirds of sepsis cases, rarely found cases medical staff did not notice and frequently issued false alarms.

Epic told Becker's in June 2022 that it had made changes to its sepsis prediction model in a bid to improve its accuracy and make its alerts more meaningful to clinicians.

Epic began the development of its new sepsis predictive model in February 2021 and released it to customers in August.

Becker's reached out to Epic for comment and will update the story if more information becomes available.