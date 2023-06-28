Epic's biggest moves in the first half of 2023

From partnering with Microsoft and Nuance to add GPT-4 powered clinical documentation to its software, to getting leading health systems and hospitals from across the U.S. to use its software to share health information with the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, here are seven of Epic Systems' biggest moves this year:

Epic Systems said it will partner with Nuance, a clinical documentation software company owned by Microsoft, to integrate GPT-4-powered clinical documentation technology into the company's EHR software. Under the partnership, Nuance's Dragon Ambient eXperience Express, an AI-powered clinical documentation application that uses GPT-4, will be integrated into Epic.



According to KLAS Research, the EHR vendor added 83 hospitals to its network in 2022, the most of any EHR vendor last year.