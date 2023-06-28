Epic's biggest moves in the first half of 2023

From partnering with Microsoft and Nuance to add GPT-4 powered clinical documentation to its software, to getting leading health systems and hospitals from across the U.S. to use its software to share health information with the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, here are seven of Epic Systems' biggest moves this year:
- Epic Systems said it will partner with Nuance, a clinical documentation software company owned by Microsoft, to integrate GPT-4-powered clinical documentation technology into the company's EHR software. Under the partnership, Nuance's Dragon Ambient eXperience Express, an AI-powered clinical documentation application that uses GPT-4, will be integrated into Epic.
- According to KLAS Research, the EHR vendor added 83 hospitals to its network in 2022, the most of any EHR vendor last year.
- Leading health systems from across the country, such as Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, have pledged to use Epic's software to share health information with the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement.
- Epic entered into a partnership with Microsoft to develop and integrate generative AI into its EHR software. Under the partnership, the companies will combine Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service with Epic's EHR software. UC San Diego Health, Madison Wis.-based UW Health, Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care have already started to use the new integration to automatically draft message responses.
- The EHR vendor was able to snag New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health as a new customer. The health system will move from an Allscripts EHR system to an Epic one.
- Epic Systems was approved for onboarding to join the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, a new health information exchange framework.
- Epic was named the top overall health IT software suite for the 13th year in a row Feb. 8 in the 2023 Best in KLAS Awards.