Epic added 83 hospitals in 12 months

Eighty-three hospitals joined the Epic network in 2022, the most of any EHR vendor last year, according to KLAS Research.

Oracle Cerner came in second place, adding 22 hospitals. The 83 hospitals joining Epic brought 14,330 beds into the network, while Oracle Center lost 4,658 beds. In many cases, hospitals and health systems switched from Oracle Cerner to Epic in the last few years after being acquired by a larger system on Epic.

Epic also has the biggest hospital market share, with nearly 36 percent of the acute care hospitals in the U.S. using its platform. Oracle Cerner has nearly 25 percent of the market and Meditech corners 16.3 percent.

In addition to supporting its EHR platform, Epic has been busy working on interoperability as a member of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente all joined the network as well, and pledged to use Epic's software to share information.

The company is also exploring generative AI through its partnership with Microsoft. The two companies plan to develop and integrate generative AI into Epic's EHR software and are training Microsoft's Azure OpenAI to collect large amounts of information to asynchronous draft responses to patient messages. The technology could have many other applications as well.

Finally, Epic's data lake Cosmos continues to grow. It now includes deidentified data from 1,147 hospitals, 25,000 clinics and 185 million patients. The network has information on 7.8 billion encounters, including 3.6 billion face-to-face visits. Epic is also working on ensuring the data is representative of diverse patient populations, including healthcare providers from all 50 states in the U.S. and a variety of demographic backgrounds.