Epic, Microsoft unveil vision for enhanced healthcare productivity

Satya Nadella, CEO and chairman of Microsoft, said Epic Systems is implementing an array of copilot solutions that leverage Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service and Dragon Ambient eXperience Copilot.

According to an Oct. 19 LinkedIn blog post from Mr. Nadella, Epic System is integrating its automated clinical documentation application, DAX Copilot, into its EHR system.

The application aims to cut physicians' documentation time in half, allowing them to dedicate more time to direct patient interactions.

Mr. Nadella said this solution comes at a time where AI will "fundamentally transform productivity for every individual, organization, and industry on earth."