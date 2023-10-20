Epic EHR meets Amazon Echo at Houston Methodist

Houston Methodist went live with a pilot Oct. 19 that connects Amazon's Echo Dot with its Epic EHR system.

The pilot works by allowing any prescription placed within the Epic system to trigger an audible notification in the pharmacy, alerting pharmacy personnel to promptly verify, prepare and dispense the medication for administration, according to an Oct. 19 LinkedIn posted from Ghalib Abbasi, PharmD, system director of pharmacy informatics at Houston Methodist.

"This is what I call meaningful use of technology that saves patient lives when time matters," Mr. Abbasi wrote.