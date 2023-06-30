Emory launches new virtual tools within Epic

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is deploying virtual support services within its Epic EHR through a partnership with professional resourcing company Experis.

The virtual support aims to help Emory clinicians easily navigate through Epic, according to a June 29 Emory news release. The health system switched to Epic from Oracle Cerner in September 2022.

"We're thrilled to work with Experis to further elevate the proficiency of our staff in utilizing Epic," Alistair Erskine, MD, chief information and digital officer of Emory Digital, said in the release. "This collaboration represents a key step forward in our commitment to offering the best possible care for our patients by equipping our providers with real-time, in-the-moment expert support."