Cerner to sell Kansas City-area campus following shift to hybrid work 

Fresh off announcing its transition to a hybrid work model, Cerner now is planning to sell its Kansas City, Kan.-based Continuous Campus and consolidate employees at two other office locations, The Kansas City Star reported July 28.

Cerner will list the campus for sale in August, a company spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review. The decision came after an evaluation of the company's office space needs, which determined that Cerner has enough space to consolidate employees at its Realizations Campus and Innovations Campus, both in Kansas City, Mo.

Cerner said it expects to launch its hybrid work model this fall, which will let employees choose between coming into the office or working from a remote location, Cerner Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Tracy Platt said in a June 3 blog post.

Both the Realizations Campus and Innovations Campus "serve as a hub for innovation and technology talent" and are better "suited to foster collaboration" than the two, eight-story office buildings at the Continuous Campus, the company said.

Cerner is home to about 26,000 global employees, with 13,000 based in the Kansas City area. Since adopting the hybrid work model, the EHR company has hired dozens more employees across 17 different states, according to the report.

Cerner opened the Continuous Campus in August 2013 as part of a $414 million development deal that included the addition of the Sporting KC soccer stadium in the area.