Cerner adopts new office model, won't require all employees to return to office

Cerner plans to launch a new hybrid work model this fall that will let employees choose between working at the Kansas City, Mo.-based company's headquarters or from a remote location, The Kansas City Star reports.

In a June 3 blog post, Cerner Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Tracy Platt said the EHR vendor will take a new approach to the workplace this fall by letting employees choose if they want to come into the office, work remotely or choose a mix of the two.

A small number of Cerner's workforce will be designated as on-site or virtual workers, but most will be classified as "dynamic," meaning they can work from home or in the office "as determined by the activities and work to be completed and their work style preferences," Ms. Platt wrote.

Cerner has no specific date in the fall for returning workers to the office, but a company spokesperson told the Star that it will let individual teams pick their own time frames and Cerner will take on a "slow, phased approach" through the rest of 2021. Cerner houses more than 14,000 employees across several campuses in the Kansas City region.

Cerner's new hybrid workplace model differs from its largest EHR competitor Epic, which announced on May 28 plans to start a phased approach to employees returning to campus. Epic's new back-to-work plan will require employees to return to its Verona, Wis.-based campus at least three times a week starting July 19.