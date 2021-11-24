Cerner taps Google Health leader as new communications chief

Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company Cerner has appointed Johnny Luu to serve as its new chief communications officer.

Mr. Luu joins Cerner from Google Health, where he most recently led communications efforts, Cerner tweeted Nov. 22.

In his new role, Mr. Luu will head up public relations and communications initiatives for Cerner. Earlier this month, the company welcomed its first chief health officer, Nasim Afsar, MD.

The executive appointments come under the leadership of Cerner President and CEO David Feinberg, MD, who officially took the helm of the company Oct. 1. Dr. Feinberg also joined Cerner from Google Health, where he had served as vice president of the company's healthcare division since 2019.