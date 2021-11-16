Cerner appoints 1st chief health officer

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Nasim Afsar, MD, has been appointed Cerner's first chief health officer, effective January 2022.
Four details:
- Dr. Afsar will lead Cerner's team of more than 1,000 healthcare professionals who guide product development, according to a Nov. 16 news release. She will also lead health policy, regulatory, government affairs, quality and patient safety, according to the release.
- Dr. Afsar most recently served as the COO of Irvine, California-based UCI Health Irvine, a position she held for one year. She was the chief quality officer and associate CMO at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.
- "I am thrilled that Nasim is joining our team to help us realize the true promise of what the EHR can bring. Technology must work better for caregivers and patients," said David Feinberg, MD, CEO and president of Cerner. "As an industry, we need to decrease the cost of care, improve quality and community health, give more time back to caregivers to spend at the bedside — and Cerner intends to be a key player in driving these efforts. I look forward to Nasim’s guidance and leadership."
- Dr. Afsar received her medical degree from UC Davis School of Medicine in California and completed her residency at UCLA Health. She earned her MBA from UCLA.