Cerner, Epic, Mayo Clinic's vaccine credential launched for 80,000 users

The Vaccination Credential Initiative, a collective of organizations including Cerner, Epic and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, has been launched to provide a way to verify a patient's vaccination status, according to an Aug. 8 report from Kansas City NBC affiliate KSHB 41.

"We wanted to make it easy when those sites actually wanted to see that QR code or something that was fully validated," Dick Flanigan, senior vice president of policy and regulatory strategy at Cerner, told KSHB.

The vaccine credential has a person's date of birth, the date they got their doses, the brand of vaccine and its lot number.

Mr. Flanigan said the goal was for patients to "trust that the information that's being shared was the minimal amount of data needed to demonstrate that they had been vaccinated."

The credential was launched more than a month ago but is not universally available yet. So far, more than 80,000 people from 100 different companies are using it, according to the report.

For people without smartphones, the Vaccination Credential Initiative is exploring methods such as paper cards printed with QR codes, which can be validated electronically, the companies reported in February.

The initiative was initially unveiled in January. Companies participating in the initiative include Mayo Clinic, Cerner, Epic, Microsoft, Salesforce, Change Healthcare and Oracle.