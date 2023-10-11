California hospital to remain on Epic after $200M sale

San Diego-based Alvarado Hospital Medical Center will remain on Epic as it is sold to UC San Diego Health for $200 million, a UC San Diego spokesperson told Becker's.

The hospital, which was previously run by Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, will replace its Prime Epic EHR with the UC San Diego Epic EHR in the summer of 2024. The installation process will include a team of providers, pharmacists, nurses and analysts, according to the spokesperson.

UC San Diego Health is aiming to close the acquisition of the 302-bed hospital in December.

"With significant investments and dedicated service to our patients over the past 13 years, Alvarado Hospital Medical Center has now reached the point where divestiture to a world-class academic institution like UC San Diego Health will lead to a new era for this award-winning community hospital," Kavitha Bhatia, MD, chief medical officer of strategy for Prime, said in a news release from the system. "We are proud of the care that has been provided and the legacy that will continue as UC San Diego Health expands access to specialized care, while preserving and building on Alvarado's 50-year history."