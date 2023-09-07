California health system uses $1.5M in federal funds to install Epic

Davis, Calif.-based CommuniCare Health Centers received $1.5 million in federal funds to install Epic across its eight locations, Sacramento Business Journal reported Sept. 7.

The health system will use the funding to pay for the implementation fee. CommuniCare will pay out of pocket to train employees on Epic and perform maintenance on the system.

Health system officials aim for the Epic system to allow them to easily receive and send patient records to other hospitals. The news comes as CommuniCare looks to merge with Napa, Calif.-based OLE Health.

"As we are challenged in recruiting and retaining quality providers into our system, this is a great recruitment tool to say we're on Epic," CommuniCare CEO Melissa Marshall, MD, told the Journal.