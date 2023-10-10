Atrium improves documentation experience for 84% of clinicians

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health's primary care physicians have saved approximately 40 minutes on documentation by using ambient technology.

The health system rolled out ambient technology dubbed DAX Copilot to its primary care physicians, according to an Oct. 10 news release from Nuance and Atrium.

The technology, which creates drafts of clinical summaries from in-person exams and telehealth patient conversations, has been able to improve 84 percent of physicians' documentation experience.

Additionally, 68 percent of physicians using it reported that they have seen improvements in their experience providing care.

"Most of our surveyed users are reporting a positive impact on their day-to-day schedule, being able to increase the number of patients they are able to see and even spending more time with them," Matt Anderson, MD, senior vice president and medical director of virtual health for Advocate Health and senior medical director for primary care at Atrium Health, said in the release.

Atrium said it plans to roll out the technology more broadly.