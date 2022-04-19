Allscripts adds data exchange app to online store

Allscripts added Moxe Health, which automates the release of information requests, to its Allscripts App Expo marketplace.

Moxe Digital ROI, is now a part of Allscripts Developer Program; the technology allows Allscripts Sunrise EHR users to simplify data exchange between health systems, payers and third-party requestors. Users can securely fulfill chart requests automatically in a matter of seconds, eliminating the manual process that used to involve paper, faxes and phone calls, according to an April 19 press release.

Allscripts App Expo is an online application store that features all active developers who have an app or device that has been built and certified through the Allscripts Developer Program.