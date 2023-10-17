AI promises efficiency in EHR management

Andrew Albano, DO, chief medical officer of Prisma Health, based in Greenville, S.C., said one of the biggest problems with the EHR is the "note float," and that AI may be a promising tool to help with this, Computerworld reported Oct. 17.

Dr. Albano told the publication that clinical documentation has now become an "instrument for billing and coding," which creates a larger volume of notes.

"So what we see from a management standpoint is time is a very limited resource for our clinicians and our clinical teams, and so trying to wade through all the information in a given patient's medical record can be really time consuming and not efficient," he said.

When it comes to AI's role in alleviating this, Dr. Albano said the technology can help with automation of certain tasks and note generation.

Dr. Albano also said AI can complement the EHR by cutting down on duplication of resources.

"It would be great if we had interconnected EMRs," he said. "Then AI could help complement that. Instead of wading through a patient's medical record the first time we interact with them, or if they're in an acute scenario like an emergency room, AI could really parse out the information that's most applicable and give a quick summary of the patient."