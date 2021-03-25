8 numbers that show the dominance of Epic

Here are eight quick notes on Epic and the EHR market:

1. More than 250 million patients have an electronic record in Epic.

2. At 29 percent, Epic maintains the largest EHR market share for acute care hospitals, according to a May 2020 KLAS report.

3. The company also gained 55 hospitals in the market share in 2019.

4. Epic won 14,520 acute care multispecialty hospital beds in 2019, according to KLAS' "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2020" report.

5. The company posted $3.2 billion in annual revenue in 2019.

6. In September, Microsoft and Epic announced the EHR vendor would be the first medical record system to integrate the Microsoft Teams connector for telehealth visits.

7. From September through the end of 2020, 190 health systems went live on an Epic EHR system, making it the company's busiest fall season.

8. In 2020, 63 percent of Epic EHR customers reported being able to achieve deep interoperability, up from 13 percent in 2017, according to a KLAS report.

More articles on EHRs:

Cerner to share EHR data with New York Life Insurance Co.

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Epic, Humana launch next phase of partnership: 6 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.