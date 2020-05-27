5 things to know about the team leading AdventHealth's Epic EHR transition

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth began its multimillion-dollar EHR transition from a Cerner system to Epic in March, dedicating a team of 350 full time to the project.

Five things to know:

1. Jayne Bassler is leading the project, serving as senior vice president of Epic transformation at the health system. The EHR rollout includes more than 1,200 AdventHealth care sites, including 37 hospitals.

2. Ms. Bassler has served in various leadership roles at AdventHealth, including president of population health services organizations. Before joining the health system, she was senior vice president and CIO of Florida Hospital in Altamonte Springs.

3. A steering committee of senior AdventHealth executives also is governing the project, an AdventHealth spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review. The committee represents all care venues and markets the health system serves from the clinical and revenue perspective, as well as personnel from finance, consumer, research, supply chain and IT departments.

4. As work progresses, the transition will require about 2,000 more team members for a successful deployment.

5. The EHR implementation remains on schedule for its three-year rollout, the health system spokesperson confirmed. To continue the project during the COVID-19 pandemic, AdventHealth shifted training classes for its IT members from in-person to virtual and moved internal communication forums to virtual.

